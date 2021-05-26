Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 20,966 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,157,671 shares.The stock last traded at $36.85 and had previously closed at $32.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMI. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.05.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In other Owens & Minor news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 6,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $208,976.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,998.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 33,973 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $1,245,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 373,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,680,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,596. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,258,000 after purchasing an additional 912,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,530,000 after buying an additional 20,618 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,080,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,333,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after acquiring an additional 453,000 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,460,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

