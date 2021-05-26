Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 191.1% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

The Progressive stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,328. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $73.66 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The company has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.41.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

