Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Purchases 1,002 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,184 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,631,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,132,000 after purchasing an additional 184,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,611 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,948 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,129,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,451,000 after acquiring an additional 409,067 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $80.39. 939,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,219,445. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $58.54 and a 1-year high of $80.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

