Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Raises Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,791 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $56,803,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,134,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $232.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,595. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $178.88 and a 52-week high of $238.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.65. The company has a market capitalization of $173.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

