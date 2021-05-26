Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dover were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dover by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $148.66. 5,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,083. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.57 and a 200-day moving average of $131.03. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $90.03 and a twelve month high of $155.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Dover’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

