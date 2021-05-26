Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Sells 1,500 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,136 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,019,000 after purchasing an additional 237,805 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,219,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,017,000 after purchasing an additional 535,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,215,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 331,345 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,162,000 after purchasing an additional 134,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,642,000. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRME traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.37. 3,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,531. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.31.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $124.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.87 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $696,529 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

