Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Sells 182 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 26,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 29,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 19,450 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $97.36. The stock had a trading volume of 40,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,717. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.85. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $98.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,957 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

