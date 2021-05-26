Oxygen 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.93 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $129.29 million and $1.93 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for $2.17 or 0.00005388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00015917 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000799 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,664,419 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

