Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PPBI. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 60.15 and a beta of 1.41. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $486,641.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $1,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,403,862.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,162 in the last ninety days. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

