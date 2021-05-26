Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Palatin Technologies stock opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. Palatin Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $119.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.51.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Palatin Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 79,569 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Palatin Technologies by 482.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31,826 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 30.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

