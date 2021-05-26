Panache Beverage Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDKA) Short Interest Up 600.0% in May

Panache Beverage Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDKA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the April 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS WDKA remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Panache Beverage has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.
About Panache Beverage
