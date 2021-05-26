Panache Beverage Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDKA) Short Interest Up 600.0% in May

Panache Beverage Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDKA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the April 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WDKA remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Panache Beverage has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

About Panache Beverage

Panache Beverage Inc, an alcoholic beverage company, develops, sells, and markets spirit brands. Its brands include Wodka Vodka, Alibi American Whiskey, Alchemia Infused Vodka, Spirytus Vodka, and Old South Shine Vodka. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.

