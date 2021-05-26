Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $4.29.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 20,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $67,304.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at $190,340.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,329,258 shares of company stock worth $19,214,676. Insiders own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

