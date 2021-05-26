Pantos Market Capitalization Achieves $5.16 Million (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Pantos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pantos has a market capitalization of $5.16 million and approximately $41,854.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pantos has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00058208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.00 or 0.00356771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.00 or 0.00183483 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003993 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $332.46 or 0.00847218 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00032051 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos’ launch date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,494,540 coins. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pantos is pantos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

