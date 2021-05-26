Parachute (PAR) Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 43.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 26th. Parachute has a market capitalization of $7.60 million and $191,076.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Parachute has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00068031 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000943 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000372 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000092 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 633,014,933 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

