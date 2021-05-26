Pascal Levensohn Sells 3,147 Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $124,463.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $789,141.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Pascal Levensohn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 20th, Pascal Levensohn sold 200 shares of ShotSpotter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $8,400.00.
NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $465.06 million, a PE ratio of 362.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.34. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.83.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 27.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ShotSpotter by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ShotSpotter by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ShotSpotter by 14.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in ShotSpotter by 4.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 62.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SSTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.
ShotSpotter Company Profile
ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.
