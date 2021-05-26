Pascal Levensohn Sells 3,147 Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $124,463.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $789,141.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pascal Levensohn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Pascal Levensohn sold 200 shares of ShotSpotter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $8,400.00.

NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $465.06 million, a PE ratio of 362.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.34. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.83.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 2.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 27.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ShotSpotter by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ShotSpotter by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ShotSpotter by 14.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in ShotSpotter by 4.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 62.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

