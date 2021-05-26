Paul F. Folino Sells 4,000 Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Director Paul F. Folino sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $21,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,397.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. Lantronix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.27 million, a PE ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Lantronix in the first quarter worth $51,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 13.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,470 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Lantronix during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantronix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

