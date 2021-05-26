PAX Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $16.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,379.67. 30,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,291.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,993.79. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,351.65 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Argus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

