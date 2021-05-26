PAX Financial Group LLC Buys 559 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,184 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,694,000 after acquiring an additional 249,557 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,488,000 after acquiring an additional 569,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after acquiring an additional 864,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,384,000 after acquiring an additional 459,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.30.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $1,585,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $18,295,423.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 310,433 shares of company stock worth $62,051,331. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $9.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $221.93. 152,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,883,140. The company has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -518.43 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $251.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.88 and a 200 day moving average of $197.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.