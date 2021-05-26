PAX Financial Group LLC Has $236,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,639. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $169.18 and a one year high of $277.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.89.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.