PAX Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,544 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Visa by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in Visa by 13.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 218.3% in the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $228.01. 114,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,973,838. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.03 and a 200 day moving average of $214.41. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The company has a market capitalization of $444.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.22.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

