PAX Financial Group LLC Invests $395,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Aflac by 2.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 449,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,020,000 after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Aflac by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 185,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,025 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in Aflac by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 234,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Aflac by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AFL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $1,512,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,113.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,548 shares of company stock worth $1,855,809. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.09. 52,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,315. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

