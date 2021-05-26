PAYCENT (PYN) Market Capitalization Hits $135,438.77

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 40% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $135,438.77 and $654.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00082742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00019087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $388.73 or 0.00998455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,869.70 or 0.09939287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00092611 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.