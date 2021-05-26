Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,820 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

NYSE:GL traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.94. The stock had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,322. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

In related news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $2,102,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $3,134,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,739.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,150 shares of company stock worth $27,712,749 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

