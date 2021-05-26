Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Grows Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 385,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $61,903,000 after buying an additional 19,115 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 233,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,538,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.62. 36,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,114,983. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.56 and its 200-day moving average is $175.08. The company has a market cap of $138.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.09 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

