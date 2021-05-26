Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $325,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,801. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $70.96 and a 12 month high of $102.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

