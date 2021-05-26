Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $883,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

PSX stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $83.69. 24,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,472. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $90.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -404.49%.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.