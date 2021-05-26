Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Makes New $235,000 Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,991. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average of $43.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Argus upped their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

