Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Takes $463,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,340 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Target by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,452 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Target by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,370 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,871 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,002. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, reaching $227.00. The company had a trading volume of 39,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,233. The firm has a market cap of $112.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.23 and a fifty-two week high of $228.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

