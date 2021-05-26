pEOS (PEOS) Market Cap Achieves $1.25 Million

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 45.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. pEOS has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $39.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, pEOS has traded 50.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00058034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.08 or 0.00348328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.72 or 0.00182373 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004049 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $317.42 or 0.00818553 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00031951 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

