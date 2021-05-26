Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PERI. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.86.

PERI opened at $16.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30. Perion Network has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.14 million, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $89.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Perion Network by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Perion Network by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Perion Network by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Perion Network by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Perion Network by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

