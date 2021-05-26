Peter B. Crawford Sells 12,000 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares in the company, valued at $58,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $71.63 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The stock has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.19 and its 200-day moving average is $59.69.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

