Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Acquires 320 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.85. 446,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,720,943. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.23 billion, a PE ratio of -24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.35.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.