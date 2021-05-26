Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.6% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $334.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,735,004. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $333.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.09. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $223.94 and a fifty-two week high of $342.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

