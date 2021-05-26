Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.65.

In other Anthem news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,922. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,876 shares of company stock worth $21,983,340. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $394.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,001. The company has a market capitalization of $96.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. Anthem’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

