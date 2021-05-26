Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $674,000 Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 929,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,565,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,679,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 126,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,740,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,321,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock remained flat at $$242.49 during midday trading on Wednesday. 46,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

