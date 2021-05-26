Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Purchases 475 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,333 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.2% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,668,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.63. The company had a trading volume of 203,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,973,838. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.22.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

