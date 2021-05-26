Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.63.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UPS stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.44. 100,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,668,874. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.57. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.78 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.