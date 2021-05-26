PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.

PCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCG. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in PG&E by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PCG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,316,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37. PG&E has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.63.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

