Phantasma Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a market cap of $24.64 million and approximately $218,226.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,948.93 or 1.00022498 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00036980 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00009499 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00094535 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000985 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 100,756,072 coins. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.