PharmaCielo (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Shares Down 1.4%

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF)’s share price dropped 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.27. 16,738 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 70,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40.

About PharmaCielo (OTCMKTS:PCLOF)

PharmaCielo Ltd., together with its subsidiary, cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts, tetrahydrocannabinol, and related products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies. The company also offers telemedicine software. It serves in Canada, Colombia, Italy, and Mexico.

