Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Invests $11.74 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 183,431 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,026 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,932,489,000 after acquiring an additional 994,605 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,880 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $56.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,614,176. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

