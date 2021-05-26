Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases 20,934 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2,498.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,405,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $790,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 49,860 shares of company stock worth $17,229,105 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.44.

Shares of PANW traded up $5.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $370.84. The stock had a trading volume of 27,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,470. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.48 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of -80.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $350.26 and its 200 day moving average is $341.53.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

