Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases Shares of 63,145 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 63,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,143,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 130,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,159,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period.

VT traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.38. 31,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,534. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $71.39 and a 1 year high of $102.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.65.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

