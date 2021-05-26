Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 3,093,330 Shares of Altimar Acquisition Co. (NYSE:ATAC)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in Altimar Acquisition Co. (NYSE:ATAC) by 74.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,047,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,093,330 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Altimar Acquisition were worth $9,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATAC. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altimar Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,999,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $740,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition by 261.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 51,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000.

Shares of Altimar Acquisition stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 16,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,140. Altimar Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $12.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95.

Altimar Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

