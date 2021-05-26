Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Takes $4.92 Million Position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 492,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $799,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,994,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,499,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter worth $179,000.

Get FTAC Hera Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ HERAU remained flat at $$10.00 on Wednesday. 96,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,076. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.28.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.