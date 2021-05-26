Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock Price Down 3.3% on Insider Selling

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)’s share price fell 3.3% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $12.72 and last traded at $12.72. 281 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 474,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

Specifically, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $485,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,765.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,699.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,029 shares of company stock worth $745,525. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $801.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.05 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Photronics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the first quarter worth $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Photronics by 104.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Photronics by 1,493.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.