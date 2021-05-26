Pinnacle West Capital Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Pinnacle West Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.75. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $86.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $91.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

