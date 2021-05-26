Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Lowered to $81.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

PNW stock opened at $86.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $91.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.30.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

