Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,028 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.06% of Pinterest worth $29,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS stock opened at $63.76 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,062.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $4,965,648.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 781,525 shares of company stock worth $54,713,509.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.