Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Position Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 789,126 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,924 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $125,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,618 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 51,387 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,798 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $24,909,000 after acquiring an additional 23,743 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,194 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.18.

Shares of PXD opened at $148.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.52 and its 200-day moving average is $134.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

